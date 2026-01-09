Arrangements for Ratha Saptami reviewed

Tirumala: With just 15 days to go for the annual Ratha Saptami, scheduled to be held on January 25, TTD Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting to assess the arrangements, in Tirumala on Thursday.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Murali Krishna, and Tirumala Additional SP Ramakrishna participated in the review, focusing on security arrangements, crowd management, and other related aspects for the day.

The Additional EO instructed officials to coordinate closely with all the TTD departments, Vigilance & Security, and Police, to assess the expected pilgrim influx in advance and make suitable arrangements accordingly.

Instructing that special attention should be given to traffic regulation, parking, and emergency response teams, he further directed that advance plans should be prepared for comprehensive bandobast, continuous monitoring of vehicle movement on ghat roads, and clear action plans to facilitate quick evacuation of vehicles during emergencies.

The review covered arrangements related to Engineering, Annaprasadam, Sanitation, Srivari Sevaks, Medical teams, illumination and LED screens, floral decorations, cultural troupes, SVBC coverage, publicity, social media.

In view of this, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva are cancelled. Privilege darshans for NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities are cancelled. Except for protocol dignitaries, VIP Break Darshans are cancelled. No recommendation letters for break darshans will be accepted on January 24.

Issue of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati is cancelled from January 24 to 26.