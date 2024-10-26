Arrangements for TTD Employees’ Bank elections reviewed

Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health and Education Gautami has directed the officials to complete the arrangements for conducting TTD Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited (TTD Employees Bank) elections on October 28. Addressing a review meeting with the officials at TTD administration building here on Friday, she said that election centres should be set up at SV High School in Tirumala and SGS High School in Tirupati, so as to facilitate employees working at both places to cast their votes. She also instructed to set up a separate polling centre for the disabled on the ground floor.

The JEO said employees can cast their vote from 7 am to 2 pm and tey must bring their original ID card. Mobiles will not be allowed inside the election centre and they should be deposited outside. Gautami instructed electricity officials to arrange generators and PA system; vigilance department to install CCTVs and coordinate with security guards and local police; and TTD IT department to take steps for smooth and hassle-free voting. District co-operative officer Lakshmi, election officer Srinivas Umapathy, Jhansi, TTD welfare officer Anand Raju, SEs Manoharan and Venkateswarulu, VGO Sadalakshmi, health officer Asha Jyoti, CMO Dr Narmada and others were present.