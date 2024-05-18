Arrangements for vote counting in Guntur reviewed

Guntur : GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri conducted a review meeting with the officials at her chamber in the GMC office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said counting of votes will be taken up at ANU on June 4. In the backdrop of votes counting, there is need to furnish information to the candidates contested in the elections. She directed the officials to make arrangements for counting of votes as per guidelines of the Election Commission and set up tables as per sector polling booths.

She said there should be two separate ways-- one for counting agents to enter into the counting centre another way for bringing the EVMs into the counting centre from the strong room.

She asked them to set up barricades. She instructed the officials to prepare proceedings for allotment of staff for counting of votes and to arrange computers, internet facilities to send information regarding counting of votes to the election commission and district administration.

Assistant returning officers Sunil Kumar, Bhima Raju, Venka Lakshmi, deputy commissioner Venkata Krishnaiah, GMC superintendent engineer Syam Sundar, executive engineer Sundara Rami Reddy were present.