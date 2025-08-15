Arrangements made to issue ZFTs in Nellore dist

Nellore: Stage is set to roll out Stree Shakti scheme offering free bus travel for women in APSRTC, one among the ’Super Six’ promises of TDP-led coalition government, in Nellore district from today (August 15).

Following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, local Ministers, MLAs and public representatives will participate in the programme at their respective constituencies. MA&UD Minister P Narayana will launch the programme at Nellore APSRTC bus station.

According to officials, APSRTC has allocated 492 buses in three categories like Palle Velugu and ultra Palle Velugu, under the purview of as many as seven depots in the district. 61 buses from Atmakur, 60 from Kandukur, 90 from Kavali, 191 from Nellore, 90 from Nellore-2, 49 from Rapur and 51 from Udayagiri depot.

It was also proposed to utilise private buses on rental basis for the purpose.

APSRTC official SK Shami has said that as per the guidelines, women, girls and transgenders can travel at free of cost by showing their Aadhar Card. She said the administration has made arrangements for issuing Zero Fare Tickets (ZFTs) under free bus travel in all seven depots in the district.

When The Hans India contacted APSRTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, he said that preventive measures have been taken to solve disputes between the staff and passengers if any, and strict vigil with CCTV cameras were set up to monitor any untoward incidents.

He said though the State is facing serious financial crisis, the State government is committed to implement all the assurances of Super Six made to the people during 2024 electioneering.

K Venkatalakshmi from Muthukuru mandal of Sarvepalle constituency, a vegetable vendor at AC Vegetable Market in Nellore city, said that she has to pay ticket fare twice to do her business. Now the government’s free bus travel is a boon to poor women like her, who do small business for livelihood.