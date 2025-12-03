Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit

Rajamahendravaram: Eluru Range Inspector General of Police GVG Ashok Kumar and East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore instructed stringent security measures for the visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Nallajerla on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the ‘Rythanna Mee Kosam’ programme.

IG Ashok Kumar and SP Narasimha Kishore inspected advance security arrangements at the public meeting venue, the helipad, and other key locations in Nallajerla. They subsequently issued key directives to the accompanying officers.

The inspection and review were attended by several police officers, including Additional SP (Admin) NBM Muralikrishna, Additional SP (Law and Order) AV Subbaraju, Additional SP (AR) L Chenchi Reddy,DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna and staff.