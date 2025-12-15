Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit

Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP Vakul Jindal reviewed the arrangements for the constable appointment letters distribution programme scheduled to be held on December 16, by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the at APSP 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri on Sunday.

A comprehensive review was conducted on the construction of the stage, barricading arrangements near the dais, traffic movement routes, facilities being provided to candidates and their family members, entry and exit routes to the venue, sign boards, drinking water, toilet facilities, and other related arrangements. Vakul Jindal instructed the concerned department officials to complete all arrangements expeditiously as per the prescribed plan.

Keeping in view the security of VIPs and VVIPs, discussions were held on inner and outer cordon security arrangements at the venue, and the SP directed that an adequate number of police officers and personnel be deployed.

The SP stated that the programme would be conducted successfully through coordinated and well-planned efforts.

Training DIG Satya Yesu Babu, officials from various departments were present.

Additional SPs GV Ramanamurthy, ATV Ravikumar, A Hanumanthu, SB DSP Srinivasulu, North DSP Murali Krishna were present.