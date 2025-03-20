Live
Arrest miscreants who vandalised YSR’s statue: Congress
Kodumur (Kurnool district): In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants torched the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy near Kodumur town.
Strongly condemning this act, Congress Kodumur in-charge Anantha Ratnam Madiga lodged a complaint with SI APSrinivasulu of Kodumur police station, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible. Speaking on the occasion, Anantha Ratnam Madiga expressed deep disappointment over the incident, reminding that YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary leader, who worked beyond caste, religion, and political affiliations for people’s welfare.
“Many families, including those of the perpetrators, have benefitted from welfare schemes such as fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri, introduced by YSR,” he stated. He urged the police personnel to take swift action against those responsible for desecrating the statue of the late leader. He claimed that for the State’s progress, Congress must return to power under the leadership of YS Sharmila Reddy.
Several Congress leaders, including district Congress minority chairman Khaja Hussain, leaders Syed Naveed, Syed Murshad Peer Khadri, Y Tyagaraju, Rajesh, and others, were present.