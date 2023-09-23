Arresting Naidu is Jagan’s biggest mistake: TDP leader Pattabhi

Rajamahendravaram: TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said illegally arresting TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was the ‘biggest mistake’ committed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in his life.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy, who does not know how to do good to the people, is covering up his failures by illegally arresting those who do good,” he said. Pattabhiram spoke to the media outside the central prison here on Friday.

He said Jagan as a person was running away from attending the courts. “It is unbearable for people to listen when Jagan is talking about law,” he remarked.

When asked about the activities to be taken up by the TDP after Chandrababu’s arrest, he said that their party has respect for the judiciary. in response to a question, he said that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was discussing with legal experts in Delhi about Naidu’s illegal arrest. He said that the party would fight until Chandrababu comes out. When he comes out, Pattabhi said, that there would be a ‘great war’. He said that CM Jagan’s fever will not abate from now on and it will continue to increase every day.

Reacting to former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar filing a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the skill development case, he said, “Arun Kumar is killing his individuality himself. Have you filed the petition in High Court on your own? Or did you sign on a petition prepared by by someone else?,” he said referring to Arun Kumar.

He said that it is surprising that Aruna Kumar did not find illegalities in alcohol, mines and soil looting in the state.