Artificial Intelligence drives societal progress: Experts

Bhimavaram: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various sectors, enabling societal progress, said experts at the international conference on Algorithms in Advanced Artificial Intelligence (ICAAAI-2024) held at SRKR Engineering College here.

The event, organised by the Computer Science and Engineering Department concluded on Friday under the leadership of General Chair Dr BHVS Ramakrishnam Raju and Dean Academics Dr V Chandra Sekhar.

NIT Raipur Associate Professor Dr Pradeep Singh emphasised AI’s role in constructing nuclear power plants and enabling seamless global communication across languages. He highlighted AI’s significant contributions to individual and societal growth.

SRKR Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju and Vice-Chairman SV Ranga Raju praised the event for elevating the institution’s reputation.

A team led by Dr R Shiva Shankar received the Best Paper Award for research on ‘Cybersecurity, IoT and Blockchain.’ Dr DNSB Kavitha and Dr K Suresh Babu were also honoured for research on Data Science and AI/ML, respectively. The event underscored AI’s transformative potential, offering a platform for global experts to share knowledge and explore innovative applications.