Artificial limbs distributed

Tirupati : Artificial limbs were distributed to 110 physically challenged patients of BIRRD on Saturday with the support of Subramanian, the donor from Tamil Nadu, who gave Rs One crore towards the modernisation of artificial limbs production centre at BIRRD hospital.
The artificial limbs manufactured by Endolite company with technical support from UK were freely given to patients through by TTD, following the company’s offer of the aluminium-made equipment at 50% subsidy.
Patients said these equipments given to them are easy to use and more comfortable than Jaipur model. Doctors from BIRRD hospital, medical staff and patients with their relatives were present.
