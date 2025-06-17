As counselling ends, 67,732 teachers transferred in state

Vijayawada: The department of school education successfully completed the promotions and transfers of teachers in the state by transferring 67,732 teachers and giving promotions to 4,477 teachers.

A total of 1,592 teachers working in model primary schools got promotions. Similarly, 1,510 school assistants and 1,375 Grade II headmasters got the promotions. In all, 27,804 school assistants, 31,174 Secondary Grade Teachers, 5,717 model primary school teachers, 1,199 language pandits, 344 PETs and 1,494 Grade II headmasters were transferred across the state.

Teachers working in government schools, zilla parishad, municipal corporation and municipalities got transfers and promotions. Director of school education V Vijay Rama Raju, in a press release on Monday, announced that teachers can contact the zonal level committees if they have any grievances and complaints on the transfers and promotions.

The teachers can submit the complaints with proof and objections. The zonal committees will study the complaints and objections submitted by the teachers/headmasters and will solve the problems as per the rules.

Interestingly, the transfers and promotions were completed by the beginning of the academic year in the second week of June. Teachers, particularly the SGTS and language pandits, had been waiting for the promotions for a long time.

After the long wait, 4,477 teachers and language pandits got promotions. On the other hand, the education department is also conducting the DSC to recruit over 6,000 teachers.

It is expected that DSC selected candidates may get postings in two months and joining of new teachers will further strengthen the education in the state.