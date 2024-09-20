  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ASHA donates Rs 1.5 cr to CMRF

ASHA donates Rs 1.5 cr to CMRF
x
Highlights

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) donated Rs 1.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Corporate Hospitals like...

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) donated Rs 1.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Corporate Hospitals like Ayush, Capital, Manipal, Andhra had already donated Rs 1.30 crore to the CMRF keeping in view the devastation of floods caused across the state. The rest of the hospital members of ASHA donated Rs 20 lakh to the chief minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

In spite of the financial hardships being faced by the hospitals, the ASHA did not forget its corporate social responsibility and donated to the CMRF.

Under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust Lakshmisha, ASHA president Dr Kurukuri Vijay Kumar, secretary Dr Avinash, Treasurer Dr Nagamalleswara Rao, Dr Giri Babu participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick