ASHA donates Rs 1.5 cr to CMRF

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) donated Rs 1.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Corporate Hospitals like...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) donated Rs 1.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Corporate Hospitals like Ayush, Capital, Manipal, Andhra had already donated Rs 1.30 crore to the CMRF keeping in view the devastation of floods caused across the state. The rest of the hospital members of ASHA donated Rs 20 lakh to the chief minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday.
In spite of the financial hardships being faced by the hospitals, the ASHA did not forget its corporate social responsibility and donated to the CMRF.
Under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust Lakshmisha, ASHA president Dr Kurukuri Vijay Kumar, secretary Dr Avinash, Treasurer Dr Nagamalleswara Rao, Dr Giri Babu participated in the programme.