Asha workers stage dharna

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): On Monday, Asha workers protested outside the Devanakonda Tahsildar office, demanding recognition as government employees with job security. Organised by the Asha Workers Union (AITUC) and led by mandal president A Radha, they urged the State government to set a minimum monthly salary of Rs 26,000 and address their concerns during the ongoing Assembly sessions. Asha Workers Union district secretary D Ramijabi and AITUC leader M Narasa Rao emphasised the need for permanent status as medical staff, alongside a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 and full medical employee benefits until permanency is granted.

Key demands included an eight-hour workday, paid maternity leave, regular leave, quality uniforms, gratuity, and official ID cards signed by the District Medical and Health Officer. The protesters also called for 5G smartphones to upload data to official apps, filling vacant Asha posts to reduce workload, promotions to ANM positions for those with ANM/GNM qualifications, and raising the retirement age from 60 to 62. Additional demands included Rs 5 lakh retirement benefit, Rs 10,000 monthly pension, access to government welfare schemes, Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment for death on duty, employment for a deceased worker’s family member, Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses, Rs 10 lakh free group insurance, and clearance of pending allowances for leprosy, TB, and COVID-19 duties.

The workers condemned the assignment of non-official tasks and harassment by political leaders, warning of escalated statewide protests if their demands are not met promptly. A detailed memorandum of grievances was submitted to Deputy Tahsildar Amina Begum.