Ashada festivities begin at Talupulamma temple

Kakinada: The Ashada month festivities at the famous Sri Talupulamma Ammavari Temple in Tuni mandal are being held with great devotion and traditional fervour. Members of the Tuni royal family, SRVV Srinivasa Raju, Prudhvi Raju, and Ramesh Raju visited the shrine along with their families. As part of age-old traditions, they offered silk saree and other sacred items (Cheera-Saare) to the presiding deity and performed special rituals.

A large number of devotees participated in the special Kumkuma Archana conducted on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Temple Executive Officer P Vishwanadha Raju said that the Tuni royal family has been worshipping Sri Talupulamma Ammavaru for generations. He noted that presenting a saree and offerings to the goddess on the first Friday of Ashadam month by the royal descendants is a long-standing tradition, and it will continue.

The executive officer honoured the royal family members with sacred Seshavastrams (holy cloths) and temple Prasadam. Vedic scholars and temple priests chanted Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) as part of the ceremony.