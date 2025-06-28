Live
- KSRM College inks MoU with Innomatics
- NBA team inspects Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College
- Tirupati police get 27 new motorcycles
- Narayana accuses previous YSRCP govt of neglecting Nellore development
- The rush of devotees has increased in Tirumala
- Dravidian University in Kuppam adds Engg wing
- All REsources to be utilised to develop district: Atchanna
- Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra idols given a tour along city streets
- Patanjali plans major venture in Vizianagaram dist
- AP’s first super ECBC hub launched in Visakhapatnam
Ashada festivities begin at Talupulamma temple
Kakinada: The Ashada month festivities at the famous Sri Talupulamma Ammavari Temple in Tuni mandal are being held with great devotion and traditional...
Kakinada: The Ashada month festivities at the famous Sri Talupulamma Ammavari Temple in Tuni mandal are being held with great devotion and traditional fervour. Members of the Tuni royal family, SRVV Srinivasa Raju, Prudhvi Raju, and Ramesh Raju visited the shrine along with their families. As part of age-old traditions, they offered silk saree and other sacred items (Cheera-Saare) to the presiding deity and performed special rituals.
A large number of devotees participated in the special Kumkuma Archana conducted on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Temple Executive Officer P Vishwanadha Raju said that the Tuni royal family has been worshipping Sri Talupulamma Ammavaru for generations. He noted that presenting a saree and offerings to the goddess on the first Friday of Ashadam month by the royal descendants is a long-standing tradition, and it will continue.
The executive officer honoured the royal family members with sacred Seshavastrams (holy cloths) and temple Prasadam. Vedic scholars and temple priests chanted Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) as part of the ceremony.