Ashada Masam rituals begin atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: Ashada Masam rituals have begun at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri with temple officials, priests and Vedic committee members offering silk robes, fruits and flowers to the presiding deity in Vijayawada on Monday.



On occasion of Ashada Suddha Padyami, a large number of devotees visited the temple to offer 'Sare' (offerings) to the Goddess. The festivities will continue till 17 July.

Offerings will be accepted at Sri Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam 6th floor before the goddess Utsava Murthy. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. According to officials, Shakambari Utsavams will begin from July 1 and continue till July 3.

During these three days, Vigneswara Puja, Ruthvik Arun Parayanam,Saptasathi Parayanam, Mahavidya parayanam,Homams and other sacred rituals will be performed atop Indrakeeladri.

