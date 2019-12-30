Ashok Gajapathi Raju compares CM with Tughluq

Vizianagaram: Former Union Minister and TDP politburo member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has expressed his serious displeasure over the three capitals move of the YSRCP government for equal area development.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Ashok Gajapathi Raju stated that the three capitals decision taken by the government, with establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, resembles the ruling of Moghals and Tughluqs, who used to change their capitals frequently.

He stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who agreed to capital at Amaravati when he was as Opposition leader in TDP regime, has now suddenly changed his stand on the issue.

He demanded the government to make justice to farmers, who sacrificed 33,000 acres of land for the capital construction in Amaravati. He also questioned as to why the government suddenly changed its stand on the capital issue?

It should also reveal the secret behind on whose benefit they are taking such decisions. He said that the government's policy decisions since its inception are confusing the people.