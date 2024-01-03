Ashok Gajapathi’s daughter likely to contest again

Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju, daughter of P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, has been active in politics in recent months, which hints at chances of her contesting against from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency.

Aditi had contested from Vizianagaram in 2019 while her father Ashok contested to Lok Sabha from the same Vizianagaram but both were defeated.

K Veerabhadra Swamy won as MLA and B Chandrasekhar won as MP. After 2019 elections, Aditi kept herself away from politics and has been busy with her business. Though she was appointed party in-charge for the constituency, she could not concentrate on politics but in the recent times she has become active and taking part in party activities.

According to sources, she or her father will be fielded by the TDP in Vizianagaram. A Kapu leader may be fielded to Lok Sabha here and the candidate is most likely K Kala Venkata Rao, former minister from Etcherla constituency.

From the YSRCP, a person from Botcha Satyanarayan’s family, most probably his wife Jhansi might be the MP candidate.

Karrothu Narasing Rao, a TDP senior leader of Vizianagaram said, “We are very much confident now and definitely capture both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections. We, the cadre of TDP from every corner will join hands to prove our strength.”

Meanwhile, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Vizianagaram on Wednesday for the tour of Bobbili and Vizianagaram constituencies. She is going to console the families of those who died unable to digest the arrest of Naidu in last September. Bhuvaneswari will visit those families and console them, extend some financial support to the bereaved families. TDP is making huge arrangements for the programme.