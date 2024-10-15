Ashok offers silk robes to the Goddesss

Vizianagaram: P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, hereditary chairman of Pydithalli temple, offered silk clothes to the Goddess on Monday on the occasion of Tholellu. Temple authorities, endowments and revenue officials have welcomed Ashok and his daughter, MLA P Adithi Gajapathi Raju in a grand manner.

During the visit, the local folk arts like Karra Samu, Katti Samu and Puli Veshalu were performed in a grand way and thousands of devotees visited the temple for Tollellu on Monday. Later, Ashok Gajapathi said that he prayed to the Goddess to shower her blessings on farmers and common people and provide them prosperity. On Tuesday, the mega event Sirimanu Utsav will be organised in a big way in which large number of people will take part.