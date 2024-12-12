  • Menu
Ashoka Women’s Engg College student selected for national-level volleyball competition
Anantapur : It’s a proud moment for Ashoka Women’s Engineering College as Jhansi Chekkem, first-year B Tech CSE (AI) student, has been selected to represent JNTUA Anantapur at national-level volleyball competition.

The selection event was organised by JNTU Anantapur’s Sports Council and held at Ramireddy Subba Reddy Engineering College in Kavali. About 215 students from various engineering colleges affiliated to JNTUA participated in the event.

Convener of JNTUA Sports Council and Volleyball Selection Committee Prof T Narayana Reddy served as the chief guest and oversaw the selection process.

Jhansi will represent JNTUA Anantapur at national-level volleyball competition to be held on December 17 at Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Chairman Ashok Vardhan Reddy, CEO Dr Hari Krishna, Principal Dr R Naveen and faculty congratulated Jhansi on her achievement and extended best wishes for her upcoming performance.

Prof Joji Reddy, JNTUA Sports Councilor, also commended her efforts.

