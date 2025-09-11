Live
- Residential buildings up to 1200 sft exempted from occupancy certificate
- BJP leaders only divide people, not concerned about development: DKS
- Cong MLA warns against pro-Pak sloganeering, demands strict action
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Senior RJD Politician Rajkumar Rai Gunned Down in Bihar
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Deadly Campus Attack Exposes America’s Political Fault Lines
- ‘Elevating B BJP leader Madhusudhan Jalli
- Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Pro and Ultra-Slim iPhone Air, Making Choice Tougher for Buyers
- Aromatics factory gutted, no casualties
Ashutosh Srivastava is new joint collector
Highlights
Guntur: Ashutosh Srivastava took over charge as new joint collector of Guntur district at his chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday....
Guntur: Ashutosh Srivastava took over charge as new joint collector of Guntur district at his chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday. In the recent IAS officers shuffle, he was posted as joint collector of Guntur district. After taking charge, he met with the district collector S Nagalakshmi.
Later, district revenue officer Sk Khajavali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, Collectorate administrative officer Purnachandra Rao, Guntur East tahsildar Subhani, West tahsildar Venkateswarulu introduced themselves to the joint collector.
Next Story