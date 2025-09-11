  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ashutosh Srivastava is new joint collector

Ashutosh Srivastava is new joint collector
x

Ashutosh Srivastava takes charge as new JC at his chamber at the collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday

Highlights

Guntur: Ashutosh Srivastava took over charge as new joint collector of Guntur district at his chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday....

Guntur: Ashutosh Srivastava took over charge as new joint collector of Guntur district at his chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday. In the recent IAS officers shuffle, he was posted as joint collector of Guntur district. After taking charge, he met with the district collector S Nagalakshmi.

Later, district revenue officer Sk Khajavali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, Collectorate administrative officer Purnachandra Rao, Guntur East tahsildar Subhani, West tahsildar Venkateswarulu introduced themselves to the joint collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick