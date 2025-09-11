Ashutosh Srivastava is new joint collector

Guntur: Ashutosh Srivastava took over charge as new joint collector of Guntur district at his chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday. In the recent IAS officers shuffle, he was posted as joint collector of Guntur district. After taking charge, he met with the district collector S Nagalakshmi.

Later, district revenue officer Sk Khajavali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, Collectorate administrative officer Purnachandra Rao, Guntur East tahsildar Subhani, West tahsildar Venkateswarulu introduced themselves to the joint collector.