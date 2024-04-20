Live
Asif files nomination for Vijayawada West constituency
Vijayawada West Assembly constituency YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif filed nomination papers at the West Tahsildar office in Bhavanipuram on Friday.
Vijayawada West Assembly constituency YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif filed nomination papers at the West Tahsildar office in Bhavanipuram on Friday.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, MLC Ruhulla, AP Industrial Development Corporation chairperson Bandi Punyaseela, YSRCP leader Potina Mahesh, VMC corporators and a large number of YSRCP party functionaries and supporters participated in the rally started from Panja centre. The MP Kesineni Nani has appealed to the voters of the constituency to vote for Asif.
