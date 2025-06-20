ASR dist sets target of 100% organic farming by 2028

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has announced an ambitious plan to achieve 100% organic farming across the district by the year 2028. He urged farmers to make effective use of the agricultural machinery provided by the government to achieve significant progress in the agriculture sector. Addressing a meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday with farmers who received farm machinery at 50% subsidy during the 2024–25 financial year, the collector emphasised the need for planning at the village secretariat level.

He directed officials to conduct a survey to assess the actual requirement of farm equipment across various regions. The collector also interacted with farmers to understand the extent of organic farming being practiced and the use of chemical inputs such as urea, potash, and pesticides. Stressing the importance of awareness, he encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly organic farming methods.

He said that steps have already been taken to promote coffee cultivation across 30,000 acres this year. Additionally, under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, saplings of Maddi, Neredu, and Jackfruit will be distributed to farmers. He encouraged land-owning farmers to expand coffee cultivation in the district.

District Agriculture Officer SBS Nand stated that a total of Rs 1.26 crore worth of agricultural machinery has been distributed to 351 farmers at a 50% subsidy. This includes Taiwan sprayers for 95 farmers, tractors for 29, power tillers for 59, brush cutters for 13, and power weeders for 155 farmers. Following the meeting, paddy seeds were also distributed to the farmers.