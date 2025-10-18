ASR district bags prestigious national award

Paderu (Asr District): AS Dinesh Kumar, the collector of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, received the best performing district award under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan initiative for his dedication to public service, transparent administration, and effective implementation of innovative programmes.

The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his exemplary work across various sectors of district administration during a programme held in New Delhi.

Officials praised Dinesh Kumar for his initiatives in tribal areas, including improving governance accessibility, strengthening education and health services, environmental conservation, and development of civic amenities. They noted that his proactive approach and innovative measures have significantly benefited the district, earning him this prestigious national recognition.

The Abhiyan is a national programme launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aimed at training 20 lakh tribal leaders. The programme seeks to build a grassroots leadership ecosystem and was launched by the Prime Minister.