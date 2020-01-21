Assembly proceedings: Minister Viswarup tables the SC commission bill

After clearing the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Schedule Tribes Bill in the state Assembly in the past winter session, which enables the government to set up a separate commission for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The government has stabled the separate SC commission bill in the assembly on Tuesday. The Minister of Welfare P Viswarup has moved the bill in the house.

The bill is aimed to address the grievances of people from the community effectively. At present, Dalits and Tribalsin the state has a single commission for redressal of their grievances.

However, with the bifurcation of the two commission, the two communities would have separate rules and regulations and fund also be distributed according to the constitutional recommendations