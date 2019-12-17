Assembly Sessions: Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani assures Rs. 60.76 crore for Tribal Welfare

Deputy CM Pamula Pushpasrivani said that a training centre would be set up for employment of tribal youths at Kotturu under the ITDA Sitampet of Srikakulam district. Responding to questions raised in the house on Tribal Issues and GCC on Tuesday, she said measures would be taken to avoid troubles with forest officials.

"CM YS Jagan has said that a coordination meeting between forest officials and tribals will be held soon" HM asserted.

"We have submitted proposals for several development projects under the sub-plan for the year 2019-2020 crore with Rs. 60.76 crore," she opined.

Asked by members whether the Andhra Bank and State Bank of India buildings in Seethampeta are parklands related to the GCC, Minister Pushpa Srivani clarified that the land is not associated with the GCC.

Pushpa Sribani told the house that the proposals for permanent construction in tribal areas under the 2019-20 Tribal Sub Plan had been forwarded. The funds are yet to be granted. "The recommendations for the repair of dilapidated buildings in agency and measures to address the problems of the orphans will be taken soon," the Deputy CM asserted.