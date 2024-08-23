Assigned lands’resumption a mammoth task for administration

Nellore: Resumption of assigned lands from the people, who illegally occupied these lands for several decades, seems to be a mammoth task to the administration in Nellore district.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu elicited information from district Collector O Anand over thousands of acres that have been under the possession of local landlords. Most of them are cultivating paddy and other commercial crops in these lands by investing lakhs of rupees for infrastructure facilities.

In the wake of the government decided to establish industries in a big way, the district administration is keen of resuming encroached lands. The government, which is determined to take back these lands, has proposed to conduct revenue conventions, most probably from September first week.

But it seems to be not an easy task as the land grabbers have been backed by political parties including the ruling party. The official machinery may face serious challenges and threats from the grabbers. During the meeting held with Endowments department officials on Wednesday, Collector O Anand directed them to recover the lands from the grabbers. According to sources, about 70 per cent of assigned lands against the 3 lakh acres in the district were encroached.

It may be recalled that recently Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy had illegally occupied lands worth crores of rupees in his constituency.