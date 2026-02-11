Associate Professor bags VASVIK Award

Visakhapatnam: Nitin Yadav, Associate Professor at the GITAM School of Pharmacy has been conferred the nationally recognised VASVIK Award in the category of Biological Sciences & Technology for his outstanding research contributions.

The Vividhlaxi Audyogik Samshodhan Vikas Kendra Industrial Research Awards aim to promote excellence in industrial research, science and technology in India. The award honours scientists whose work demonstrates originality, societal relevance and long-term impact on national and global challenges.

Yadav was recognised for his significant contributions to the development of stabilised peptide-based antimicrobial agents targeting multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, one of the most pressing global public health concerns. His research focuses on designing innovative peptide therapeutics as effective alternatives to conventional antibiotics, thereby contributing to the fight against antimicrobial resistance. His work also extends to tissue engineering, cancer therapy, biopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine, integrating fundamental science with translational research to develop safe and clinically relevant therapeutic solutions.