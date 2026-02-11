Red Bowl at Novotel named best restaurant

Vijayawada: Red Bowl at Novotel Vijayawada Varun has been honoured as the Best Restaurant in Vijayawada at the 3rd South Edition of the Food Connoisseurs awards.

The recognition highlights the hotel’s consistent contribution to the city’s evolving dining culture, with Red Bowl standing out for its refined Pan-Asian cuisine.

Known for bringing flavours of East and Southeast Asia to the city, the restaurant is also among the first in Vijayawada to feature a live teppanyaki counter, offering an interactive culinary experience for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners.

Hotel Manager Manish Pathak said the award reflects Novotel’s commitment to innovation, authenticity and elevating Vijayawada’s food and beverage landscape.