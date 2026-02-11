GHMC officials told to wrap up devpt works across city on time

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi instructed the officials to complete the development works within the stipulated time, while inaugurating various development works worth Rs 1.83 crore in Musheerabad constituency on Tuesday.

These include development works worth Rs 70 lakh in Gangaputra Colony in Musheerabad ward, CC road construction works worth Rs 42 lakh in Mala Basti in Gandhinagar, CC road construction works worth Rs 30 lakh in Advocate Colony in Kavadiguda ward and CC road construction works worth Rs 41 lakh in Krishnanagar Colony in Ramgopalpet ward.

Speaking on the ocassion, Mayor said GHMC has paid special attention to the development of infrastructure in the colonies and slums of the city in the past five years. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy said GHMC has given top priority to increasing civic amenities within the GHMC limits. MLA Mutha Gopal, Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran, GHMC officials and others participated in the programme.