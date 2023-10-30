Aster Ramesh Hospitals gets best hospital award

Guntur: Voice of Health, Gujarat-based non-governmental organisation honoured Aster Ramesh Hospitals of Guntur with the prestigious national award with the title ‘Best Stroke Awareness Advocate Hospital of the Year’ at a function in Ahmedabad on Friday

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Chief Neurologist Dr Kumaravelu emphasised the critical importance of early diagnosis and timely medical intervention in the first few hours after a stroke.

Major General (Retd) Dr Kumar Velu received the distinguished award. The Joint Commission International (JCI) is an organisation that provides accreditation for hospitals worldwide, indicating that they meet certain high standards of healthcare quality and safety. He recalled that the Aster Ramesh Hospitals at Guntur received accreditation from JCI twice in recent times.

Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ram Babu appreciated Major General (Retd) Dr Kumaravelu and his team for achieving the award. He also stated that the highly advanced medical equipment was placed in Guntur facility and also established a specialised Stroke Unit in Guntur, Ongole and Vijayawada to continuously monitor and provide critical care to stroke patients.

Deputy managing director Dr Mamatha Rayapati, Medical Director Dr P Srinivasa Rao, Business Development head Dr Y Karthik Chowdary, Neurologists Dr S Bala Krishna and Dr P Harini were present in the press meet.