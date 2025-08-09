At 17, Sri City stands tall as India’s model industrial hub

Sri City: Froma barren expanse on the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border to one of India’s most celebrated industrial hubs, Sri City marked 17 years of transformational growth on Friday. Conceived to develop a backward region, it has evolved into a global manufacturing powerhouse, blending economic ambition with environmental and social responsibility.

“What began as my desire to give back to my homeland’s progress has now become a world-class manufacturing destination that reflects India’s global ambitions,” said Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director of Sri City adding that this transformation gives him utmost satisfaction.

Launched on August 8, 2008, Sri City now spans 8,000 acres and is India’s largest integrated business city. Home to over 240 companies from 31 countries, including 35 Japanese firms, it is the country’s second-largest destination for Japanese investment. With cumulative investments exceeding Rs 45,000 crore and exports surpassing Rs 65,000 crore, Sri City has firmly positioned itself at the heart of India’s ‘Make in India for the World’ mission.

It has created over 65,000 direct jobs, with women constituting more than 52 percent of the workforce, earning it the moniker ‘Shthree City.’ Its proximity to four ports and two international airports, alongside IGBC Gold-rated green infrastructure, has helped global brands like Colgate, Mondelez, Alstom, Isuzu, and Daikin serve both Indian and global markets.

Dubbed the ‘Cool City’ for its dominance in air conditioning manufacturing, Sri City is expected to supply over 60 per cent of India’s AC sales and 80 per cent of AC exports by 2027. In a boost to this sector, LG Electronics recently announced a Rs 7,000-crore investment in a new plant spread over 300 acres, projected to generate 1,500 direct jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s allocation of an additional 2,000 acres earlier this year underscores the growing demand. Sri City’s inclusive development model, rooted in consent-based land acquisition, high female employment, and integrated planning, has attracted praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, among others.

Beyond business, the Sri City Foundation drives extensive CSR efforts in healthcare, education, environment, and skill development. Marking its 17th Raising Day, the Foundation, in partnership with the NTR Trust, organised a blood donation camp that saw enthusiastic participation from industries and students.

Sri City’s ‘Work-Live-Learn-Play’ model, integrating SEZs, domestic zones, logistics hubs, and electronics manufacturing, is now being recommended by the Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 Task Force for replication across the state.