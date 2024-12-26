  • Menu
Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary celebrated

Highlights

BJP leaders and activists celebrated the birth anniversary of BJP senior leader and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Wednesday.

Tirupati: BJP leaders and activists celebrated the birth anniversary of BJP senior leader and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Wednesday. Led by party cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, they paid floral tributes to the portrait of the leader.

Gopinath hailed the services of Vajpayee for the nation when he served as the Prime Minister. He stated that the life history of former PM is an inspiration for every youth.

Party leaders Prabhakar Naidu, Subramanyam Yadav, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Vasu, Raheem, Veeram Bhai, Sudhakar, Rajasekhar and others were present.

