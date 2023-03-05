Atal Innovation Centre sanctioned for SRKR Engg College

Bhimavaram: NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission sanctioned 'Atal community Innovation Centre' (ACIC) programme at the SRKR Engineering College here, said college Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju here on Saturday. Addressing the media on the college premises, he said that the prestigious ACIC would help any person irrespective of age group to launch a startup with available resources. Godavari and Krishna regions have plenty of natural resources but the startups or industries are not being set up in a proper way with innovative ideas to fully utilise the available resources.





The vision of Prime Minister Naradra Modi is to launch the startups and industries to help farmers of aqua, agriculture, horticulture and other sectors with the technical help of Atal community innovation centers. The college management has also come forward to setup good laboratory facility for Atal Community Innovation Centre for setting up startups and industries. Prof N Siva Kishan is the CEO of the ACIC and the technical staff would be allocated after establishing the lab. College president Sagi Prasada Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Rama Krishna Nishant Varma thanked the Atal Innovation Mission for sanctioning the ACIC center to the college. The management is also fully supporting the lab, he added.





R & D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, technology center head Dr N Gopala Krishna Murthy, CEO ACIC N Siva Kishan and CSD dept head Dr M Suresh Babu also participated in the programme.



