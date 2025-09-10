Atchanna accuses YSRCP govt of deceiving farmers

Anantapur: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for causing immense hardships to farmers, including urea shortages and failed crop insurance schemes. Speaking during his visit here on Tuesday, Atchannaidu alleged that the previous YSRCP regime cheated farmers under the guise of free crop insurance and failed to procure even a single kilogram of horticultural crops despite announcing support prices.

He accused the YSRCP government of completely damaging agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors, and spreading false propaganda while farmers continue to suffer. Contrarily, he praised the current coalition government for proactively supporting farmers by ensuring timely supply of urea, seeds, insurance, and minimum support prices to boost agricultural welfare.

Addressing urea shortages during the YSRCP tenure, Atchannaidu explained that unusual demand spikes, dry spells, and heavy rains strained supplies. However, under the present government, 6.75 lakh metric tonnes of urea were supplied against a demand of 6.22 lakh metric tonnes, with additional stocks ready for distribution.

The Central government also allotted an extra 49,367 metric tonnes, ensuring no shortage.

He reminded the coalition government’s efforts in providing quality seeds at subsidized ates to over 7 lakh farmers and reviving crop insurance schemes to ensure timely compensation. The government has also taken significant steps to support horticulture, stabilize market prices, and strengthen drip irrigation and allied sectors to boost farmer incomes.