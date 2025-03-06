Atchanna assures Sukhibhava benefit to all eligible farmers

Guntur : Minister for agriculture and agriculture marketing K Atchananidu said the government will extend financial assistance under the Annadata Sukhibhava to all the eligible farmers in the state.

Replying to a question by the YSRCP members P Rama Subba Reddy and Thota Trimurthulu in Legislative Council during the question hour on Wednesday, he made it clear that the government will give Rs 20,000 financial assistance under the scheme including Rs 6,000 PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers. He recalled that that the TDP government promised in the election manifesto that it will implement the same. He said the government will do justice to the tenant farmers and reminded that the government extended financial assistance of Rs 2,53.45 crore to 42.04 lakh farmers.

Atchannaidu further said that the state government is supplying modern tools under mechanisation of agriculture to help farmers get more yield. He criticised the YSRCP government for cheating farmers by not distributing sprayers and sprinklers.

He said that the TDP government renamed the Rythu Bharosa Kendras as Rythu Seva Kendras and is rendering better services to farmers. He questioned why the YSRCP government did not conduct soil health tests from 2019-2024 and added that during the last eight months, the agriculture department conducted 4.3 lakh soil health tests and sent the reports to the farmers for taking further steps.

He also explained that the TDP government cleared Rs 450 crore bills to the contractors who supplied sprinklers under drip irrigation. He criticised that free crop insurance was implemented only for one year under the YSRCP government rule.

In a reply to another question, he said the TDP government allocated Rs 300 crore for price stabilisation fund and pointed out that the YSRCP government had not spent not a single rupee from price stabilisation fund during its tenure.