Atchanna unhappy over lethargic attitude of officials

Srikakulam: After assuming office as minister for agriculture, animal husbandry, cooperation and fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reached Srikakulam for the first time on Monday and the very next day on Tuesday, he conducted a review with the officials.

The meeting was held at zilla parishad (ZP) office in Srikakulam. On the occasion, he expressed unhappiness over lack of toilets at K R Stadium in Srikakulam city due to which people, mainly female participants in sports and games are facing embarrassing situation.

The minister warned the district sports development officer (DSDO) M Sridhar to arrange toilets immediately and expressed displeasure over his routine answer that he would seek permission from the collector.

Atchannaidu also surprised at the failure of officials to prevent theft of copper from electrical transformers across the district and directed them to take steps to prevent such thefts by arranging strict vigil to catch miscreants.

He also asked the district administration to strengthen the grievances cell and conduct meeting it every Monday at district and mandal level without fail.

Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu suggested to the officials to serve people better by resolving issues at a quick pace.

TDP Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLC Vepada Chiranjivi, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Palasa, Etcherla and Pathapatnam MLAs G Sankar, B Ramana Murthy, G Sirisha, N Eswara Rao and M Govinda Rao raised various local issues of their respective segments.