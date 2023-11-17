Atchannaidu participates in round table over BC caste issues, flays YSRCP's BC census

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party President Atchennaidu has accused the YSRCP government of conducting a BC caste census survey with the intention of benefitting in the next elections. He attended an all-party round table meeting in Vijayawada that focused on the issues faced by BCs.

At the meeting, Atchennaidu emphasised that the Telugu Desam Party is the only alternative to revive the weaker sections of the state. Atchennaidu criticized the YSRCP government, stating that since Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, there has been a campaign against the weaker sections.

Referring to the election period, Atchennaidu claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy suddenly showed concern for BCs, but the posts offered to them were insignificant and merely for show. He called on everyone to recognise the mockery in the appointments made for BCs.

Atchannaidu asserted that the Telugu Desam Party is the only party that has truly recognised the BC community in the state. He also alleged that cases were being filed against those who have been supporting the Telugu Desam Party, and highlighted the unfortunate deaths of 70 BCs in Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that the Telugu Desam Party is like a home for BCs and criticised the YSRCP government and asserted that YSRCP government has lost the confidence of people.