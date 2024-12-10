Atchannaidu vows to develop Parvathipuram Manyam district

Parvathipuram: The District in-charge Minister and Minister of Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the government is com-mitted to the development of the district.

The District Review Committee (DRC) meeting was con-ducted under the chairmanship of Atchannaidu on Monday. Reviewing the meeting,

Parvatipuram Manyam district is a backward district and it hs 33 per cent tribal population, the Minister pointed out.

“I feel that it is my responsibility to develop the district,” he said.

The Minister said that he would like to visit the district once in every one or two months and tour in the field. Atchannaidu said development of a backward district would give him immense satisfaction. Exuding confidence on achieving all-round progress in the district, the Minister sought cooperation of all sections in this regard.

He assured to get required funds from the government for the execution of development works.

Atchannaidu said that within the next two years, road con-nectivity would be provided to all those unconnected vil-lages especially to prevent the Doli system.

Priority would be given to the health sector and attention would be paid to resolving staff issues. Special focus would be laid on addressing the problem of anaemia.

The Minister requested the MLAs to inspect the pregnant hostels and verify the facilities there. Drinking water would be provided to every house, he assured. Other States de-rived a lot of benefit under the Sujaladhara scheme of the Central government in the last five years, he said.

An integrated soil testing lab would be sanctioned to Par-vathipuram Manyam district. Study on the viability would be made for sanctioning a District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) to the district.

Atchannaidu instructed the water resources department officials to submit the details of the pending works of the irrigation projects Jhanjavathi, Thotapalli and other water projects to complete the works at the earliest.

He ordered the R & B officials to complete the Seethana-garam bridge by March 2025. District Collector A Shyam Prasad explained the progress achieved in different sec-tors in the district so far.

Six new PHCs were proposed and container hospitals were established in remote villages, he informed. By the next two to three months those hospitals would be developed, he said. Kurupam MLA Thoyaka Jagadeeswari, ZP Chair-man Majji Srinivas Rao and others have attended the re-view.