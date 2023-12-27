Atchennaidu writes to CS over removal of liquor sales website, urges to update the data

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) AP state President Atchennaidu has written a letter to the state Chief Secretary expressing his concerns over the abrupt removal of the liquor sales website, the cash taking hawala route. In the letter, Atchennaidu accuses the YSRCP-led government of destroying transparency and accountability in governance by maintaining secrecy, particularly in liquor sales.



Atchennaidu highlighted that the details of liquor sales and revenue were removed from online platforms, severely impacting transparency. He alleged that this removal of data is an attempt by the government to hide information from the Election Commission of India in the context of upcoming elections and to manipulate data to avoid court scrutiny. He also asserted that this victimises officials and bureaucrats.

Atchennaidu further pointed out the concerns surrounding the cash route taken by funds generated from liquor sales. He criticises the YSRCP government for continuing with cash transactions while the rest of the country is moving towards digital and online payments for greater transparency.







Further, the TDP state president said in the letter that the previous Government implemented principles of good governance such as transparency, accountability, and efficiency by making information about daily sales, quality, quantity, and revenue generated by the Government, including liquor cases, available online for public access and accused the present government has taken liquor-related cases from online.



The TDP state president emphasised the need for officials to stand up to political pressure and adhere to the rule of law and procedures to avoid problems. He urged the officials to update all relevant information regarding liquor sales online immediately to maintain transparency.