Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
Highlights
The Athelete thanked CM Jagan, for recognizing the importance of sports and providing us with the opportunity to showcase our skills.
The Athelete thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for recognizing the importance of sports and providing us with the opportunity to showcase our skills. They said that the resources and facilities provided at these tournaments have truly helped us in enhancing our performance.
"Moreover, the encouragement and support from our families, like my spouse, have played a significant role in our success. We are grateful for this platform and the positive impact it has had on our lives," athletes said.
