Atmakur: Nara Lokesh completes 100 days of Yuva Galam padayatra

Atmakur (Nandyal) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh successfully completed his 100 days of Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.

On the auspicious completion of 100 days padayatra, Lokesh’s mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, aunt Lokeswari, other family members Hymavathi, Nandamuri Jaya Sree, Nandamuri Devan, Nandamuri Mani, Ch Sriman, Ch Chamundeswari, G Srinivas, Kantamaneni Deekshit, Kantamaneni Bobby and Enigalla Rahul also joined the padayatra.

On the completion of 100 days padayatra, Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneswar, senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, TS TDP leader Shakeela Reddy and youth wing president Pogaku Jairam reached the camp site at Boyarevula village in Atmakur constituency and extended their greetings to Lokesh.

The TPP national general secretary inaugurated a souvenir designed on 100 days of padayatra by party leader Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Marking the successful completion of 100 days of Yuva Galam padayatra, Bhuvaneswari inaugurated a pylon at Mothukuru village in Atmakur constituency. Immediately after the inauguration of the pylon, Nara and Nandamuri family members also planted 100 saplings. Subsequently, Lokesh continued his padayatra.

Taking part in a face-to-face interaction with the Chenchu community people at Santa Jutur village, Lokesh described Chenchu people as bold and courageous people who had revolted against the British rulers. The community people brought to the notice of Lokesh that they do not have pucca houses and no special employment guarantee works. They also pointed out that they were facing acute drinking water problem and alleged that they were being subjected to harassment by the forest department officials.

The Chenchus said that around 42 Chenchugudems (hamlets) were facing similar problems. They were not getting the rights on the forest lands. They expressed concern over being denied pattas for the lands. “We have every right on the forest but we are unable to enjoy the rights,” complained one Lingamma.

Lokesh after listening to their problems, assured to do justice to Chenchus immediately after the TDP comes to power. He said that the special employment guarantee scheme would be implemented.

“Chenchus have special rights to enjoy the forest, no one has the right to restrict them in this regard,” he said. He also assured to construct pucca houses at Chenchugudems. Besides constructing the houses, they will also lay roads, supply safe drinking water, construct drainage system and provide other facilities.

Special schools will be set up for the children of Chenchus and members from the community will also be appointed as teachers, Lokesh assured.