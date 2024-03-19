Live
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urges people to vote for YSRCP
In a vijaybhavayatra organized by Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, he expressed that the people are prepared to support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. The MLA emphasized that the Chief Minister has brought welfare and development to the state in the past five years and that the support of the people will help the party create prosperity once again.
During the Vijay Bhavayatra held in Paderu, Bivikandrika, CVandrika, and Chittalur villages of Chaserla Mandal, MLA Mekapati was warmly welcomed by local public representatives and leaders. He interacted with the people to explain the various development works that have been carried out in the region.
In his interactions with the villagers, MLA Mekapati highlighted the financial assistance provided to the people under various government schemes, including DBT and non-DBT schemes. He also mentioned the funds allocated for infrastructure development projects in the villages, such as boreholes, roads, and temple constructions.
MLA Mekapati reassured the villagers that in the next five years, the government will continue to focus on providing basic facilities and addressing the needs of the rural communities. He urged the people to support the YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections and cast their votes for the fan symbol to ensure the party's victory in all 175 seats. The MLA emphasized that the government's commitment to welfare and development will bring about lasting changes in the lives of the people.