Atrocities on girls should be checked: Eluru MLC Ramu Suryarao

MLC Ramu Suryarao said that protecting every girl is our responsibility.

Eluru: MLC Ramu Suryarao said that protecting every girl is our responsibility.

Addressing a seminar to create awareness on Disha Act here on Friday, the MLC said that it was a matter of great concern that atrocities against girls are on the rise despite various Acts for their safety.

Stating that the Disha Act brought out by the State government is significant considering the fact that trial should be completed in cases against atrocities on women and girls within two weeks and punishment should be given within 21 days from the date of filing the FIR.

The MLC urged people to put in their best efforts to keep women and girls alerted over possible threats from dangerous situations.

They should be protected at all costs, he added.

ICDS Project Director K Vijaya Kumari questioned whether the sisters, mothers and in-laws of an offender happy when he commits crime against a woman.

Every male person should respect women, he added.

The parents should bring up their children with by inculting ethics so that they cannot indulge in any activities of misbehavior with women in future, she added.

Eluru RDO P Rachana, District Child Protection Officer Suryachakraveni, District Forum for Child Rights general secretary N Ramesh, Child Welfare Committee member J Sivakrishna and others were present on the occasion.

