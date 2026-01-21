Attack on Dalit labourers condemned

Vijayawada: Alleging that barbaric and anarchic incidents are occurring across the State under the coalition government, CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao has demanded stringent action against gambling organisers who allegedly assaulted Dalits and members of weaker sections. Such incidents reflect a breakdown of law and order, he said.

Demanding strict punishment for those involved in the assault on Dalits and weaker sections at a cockfighting camp in Uppuluru village of Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district, and seeking the registration of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the CPM organised a protest at Besant Road here on Tuesday. CPM leaders and cadres raised slogans against the illegal activities and attacks on Dalits in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Rao said labourers belonging to Dalit and weaker sections from Thotlavalluru were taken to work at a cockfighting camp in Uppuluru. Following a dispute over money, the organisers allegedly tied them up, brutally assaulted them throughout the night, and threatened to throw them onto railway tracks. He expressed shock that such a grave incident occurred close to the State capital, yet no serious action was taken by officials, public representatives, MLAs, or ministers. He alleged that attempts were being made to protect the accused.

He criticised the police for registering only a token case and demanded that cases be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He said the victims were being falsely branded as thieves, causing them humiliation and fear, and that gambling organisers had even warned them not to speak to anyone. Despite videos of the assault being circulated on social media, the accused were not arrested, which he termed illegal and undemocratic.

Srinivasa Rao further alleged that while the government was going soft on those indulging in illegal gambling, liquor, and cockfighting, it was invoking the PD Act against those fighting for public issues. He warned that the coalition government, which came to power opposing the previous YSRCP regime, was behaving in an even more oppressive manner and would meet the same fate if such practices continued. He demanded police protection for the victims and severe punishment for the culprits.

CPM Central Committee member D Ramadevi alleged that the government had lost moral authority by allowing cockfighting, liquor, and gambling in the name of Sankranti. She criticised Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash for allegedly participating in recording dances and questioned the government’s silence on incidents of caste-based violence in Bapatla district.

CPM State Secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao, KVPS State Secretary Andra Malyadri, CPM Corporator Boyi Satyababu, CPM leaders B Tulasidasu, AV Nageswara Rao, Ramana, Durgarao, Seetharamulu, Murali, Someswara Rao, and others were present.