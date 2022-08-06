Attacks on the rise against Dalits under YSRCP regime: BJP

Guntur: SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya urged the Dalit activists to visit Dalitwadas in the State and study problems and take up an agitation to mount pressure on the government to solve their problems.

He addressed a training programme conducted by the State Dalit Morcha at Hindu Pharmacy College premises in Guntur city on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, he criticised that since the YSRCP government came to power, attacks on Dalits were on rise and added that the State government also stopped 36 welfare schemes.

He recalled that they had protested several times against the increasing attacks on Dalits and added that BJYM conducted bike rallies across the country. BJP State general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy explained welfare schemes being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP State general secretary Suryanarayana Raju, State SC Morcha president Gudise Devanand, party leaders Mekala Lakshman and Darsanapu Srinivas were present.