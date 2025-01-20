Attacks on YSRCP activists more frequent now: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that attacks on YSRCP activists by ruling party people in the district has become very common for the last seven months.

On Sunday, he consoled party leader Y Srinivasulu Reddy of Kolladinne village of Bogolu mandal, who was seriously injured in an attack by TDP activists recently and undergoing treatment at Kavali Area Hospital.

Later speaking with reporters, Kakani has pointed out that his party leaders and functionaries are feeling insecure of their lives as TDP activists are attacking them even for petty reasons. Though YSRCP functionaries lodged a complaint with the police after the attack, the cops didn’t take any action as they turned at the behest of the local leaders of the ruling party, he criticised.

The YSRCP leader has reminded that when Srinivasulu Reddy came to Kavali Area Hospital for treatment recently, the TDP activists attacked him in the hospital compound with old grudge. He pointed out that this kind of scenario is witnessing in every village.

Later, Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with former Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy submitted a memorandum to Kavali DSP K Sridhar, appealing to take action against TDP activists responsible for attacking YSRCP leader.