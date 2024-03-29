AU officials violate norms to suit YSRCP, alleges JSP leaders

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party leaders said that the Andhra University is eventually converted into a dumping yard and the nearby construction wastes are being dumped on the campus.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged that wherever digging for construction work is undertaken in the city, waste soil and stones are being dumped in the university without paying a single rupee to the government and with the support of the AU officials.

AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, Registrar Stephens encouraged the YSRCP builders by taking lakhs of rupees for unauthorised activities, the JSP leader said.

He said for the past six months, mud and stones were dumped around the engineering grounds of the campus.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana’s construction works are in progress at Siripuram junction and the waste is being dumped in Andhra University, Murthy Yadav said.

He said that according to the norms, such waste should be dumped in the suburbs of the city seeking permission of the concerned departments by paying fees and transportation charges.

JSP Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju alleged that without paying any fee, they are dumping the scrap in the university with the help of the AU officials.

He said the university officials are violating norms to extend support to the ruling party leaders.

They demanded that the Election Commission should focus on the issues and take necessary action against the violators.