AU set to regain its lost glory says Lokesh

Visakhapatnam : Andhra University that has a glorious past is not just going to retain its past glory but also to surpass the other universities by being a world-class institution of great learning and becoming one among the top 100 universities in the world, said HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at ‘Andhra University Annual Alumni Meet – 2024’ celebrated here on Saturday, the minister said, “With the support drawn from multiple sources, we wish to ensure AU to establish a centre of excellence to become a global incubation hub with world class facility and soon we will have a major announcement to make towards this direction.”

Acknowledging that there is a huge gap between employability skills among the graduates and their educational journey, Lokesh termed it as a serious problem which needs to be addressed on a war-footing. “The unique skill census rolled out by the AP government would aid in mapping the skills of the youth with appropriate resource allocation. This would not only empower students with jobs but also create an avenue for a lifelong journey of learning for them,” Lokesh emphasised.

An Andhra-model of education would soon be a reality by revamping the entire academic landscape by making the curriculum industry-oriented and equipping graduates with enterprising abilities, making them more confident to face new challenges,” he assured. Also, modernising curriculum to meet global standards, staffing universities adequately, maximising funds will garner larger attention, the HRD minister underlined. “When I approached the Chief Minister for his directions after taking charge as HRD Minister, he said that the universities in AP have significantly fallen to the ninth ranking in the NIRF and in five years, it should be brought to the third position. Even as there are several government universities in the state, at least one needs to be placed in the top 100 inthe world, the CM directed.” Lokesh recalled, adding that it needs concerted efforts from government, faculty, academicians and alumni to achieve the set target.

Stating that the alumni are the pride and torchbearers of the AU, Lokesh underlined the need to give back to the institution. This could be done through impactful mentorship, guidance from alumni’s rich professional experience, bridging the gap between industries and academia, he suggested. Platforms will also be created so that alumni could contribute to a meaningful partnership towards rebuilding the ecosystem of higher education of excellence, the minister added.

An advisory board of sorts for AU will be formed to ensure that the varsity retains its lost glory. Alumni can also pave the way for facilitating industry connect, internships, live projects to the students through its network spread across the globe. They will not only increase the employability of the graduates but also position AU as a hub for innovation and research, Lokesh opined.

Citing decline in NIRF ranking in recent years, he called for a collective action from various quarters who hold the university close to the heart.

Chairman and managing director of L&T SN Subrahmanyan, chairman of AU Alumni Association (AAA) E Sankara Rao, founder-chairman of AAA and Group Chairman of GMR Group GM Rao, Vice Chancellor of AU G Sasibhushana Rao, among others, also spoke.