Audience enjoy flavour of classical music

Vijayawada: The Sivaramakrishna Kshetram was crowded with eminent and young musicians wearing the traditional dress to participate in Saint Thyagarajaswamy Pancharatna Brindaganam on Sunday morning.

A number of spectators assembled here to enjoy the flavour of classical music. Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Sabha is organising a week-long music festival. Well-known musicians Malladi Brothers, N Ch B Acharya, Popuri Gowrinath, CVP Sastry, Modumudi Sudhakar, Viswanath, K Lakshmi Narasamma, Aravind, Karthikeya Adinarayana Sarma, Gayatri, Anjana and others rendered five Thyagaraja Keerthanas “Jagadanandkaraka” in Nata ragam, “Dudukugala” in Gowla ragam, “Sadhinchene oo Manasa” in Arabhi ragam, “Kanakana Ruchira” in Varali ragam and “Endaro Mahanubhavulu” in Sree ragam. Music lovers fully enjoyed this event.

