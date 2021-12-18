Audisankara Engineering College hosts Orientation Day celebrations

Gudur: Audisankara Engineering College, Gudur, hosts Orientation Day celebrations for first year students. Former Additional Director General of Police V V Lakshminarayana attend the occasion as the chief guest.

Lakshminarayana said that education brings revolutionary changes in the society and discipline and dedication are required for students.

College Chairman Dr Vanki Penchalaiah, College Director A Mohan, College Principals Dr Loknath, Dr T Venu Madhav and AO Ramaiah were present on the occasion.